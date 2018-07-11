Video shows California father using his own baby as a weapon to hit his girlfriend

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (WSVN) — A man in California has been arrested after a neighbor’s surveillance camera captured him using his 18-month-old baby as a weapon, swinging the child to hit his girlfriend.

Riverside Police said the woman in the video was trying to hide from her boyfriend inside a gated community last week. But when he found her, he quickly became violent.

Detective Jerilynn Czobakowski said the man, 27-year-old Techhoak Danny Lim, swung the baby “almost like a baseball bat.”

Lim could then be seen hurling the baby on the ground in anger.

Neighbor Mike Ogen said he was horrified when he watched the incident on his home’s security camera footage, and quickly turned the video over to police.

“The baby being dropped to the floor and used as a weapon, that was was horrendous,” Ogen said. “My wife is still shook up over that.”

Another neighbor said he was disgusted by what Lim did to his own son.

“To see the baby get up and then still run to Dad because they’re innocent, that’s just horrible,” Brandon Harris said.

Czobakowski said the officer investigating the video was so upset by what he saw, he went back to the community on his own to track down Lim.

Police arrested Lim for child endangerment with great bodily injury. The baby is now back with his biological mother, and thankfully only suffered cuts and bruises.

“He did admit and said he would probably be going to jail for what he did,” Czobakowski said, adding that Ogen deserves praise for turning the video in to police.

“You know, this person really is almost a hero for doing what he did,” she said.

Lim is currently free on a $50,000 bond.

