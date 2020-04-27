Uber gives 50,000 free rides to victims of domestic abuse

(WSVN) - Uber is stepping up to help feed and transport victims of domestic violence.

The company said they have partnered with domestic abuse organizations to give away 50,000 free rides to shelters and safe spaces in 35 cities across 16 countries.

Uber will also be providing 45,000 free meals to the shelters.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many organizations and police departments are reporting an increase of abuse calls while people are sheltering at home.

The initiative made by the company is part of their pledge to provide 10 million free rides and food deliveries to those who need them most during the crisis.

