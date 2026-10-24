(CNN) — Six Flags will add seat belts to Goliath and other roller coasters with similar restraints following the death of a man who fell from the ride at Six Flags Over Georgia earlier this month.

The company’s CEO said in a statement Friday that Goliath remains closed pending safety reviews and clearances following the death of Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, a 42-year-old Atlanta resident and “cherished member” of a public charter school, who fell from the coaster on October 12. Several other parkgoers were injured, including four minors, police said.

In a statement addressed to guests and passholders, Six Flags President and CEO John Reilly said the company is reinforcing safety precautions across its parks, including installing seat belts on the Goliath, and has engaged independent engineers and ride inspection specialists to review safety procedures across its attractions.

Goliath, a 3.5-minute ride reaching 70 mph and a height of 200 feet, features a waist restraint but does not have an over-the-shoulder harness. The addition of seat belts marks a significant change to the ride’s restraint system as investigators continue to examine what happened.

“Safety has always been fundamental to the experience we provide for our guests,” Reilly said, adding that the company is committed to evaluating the findings and taking appropriate action.

“Safety also depends on the dedicated teams who operate and maintain our attractions every day. Our ride operators complete a comprehensive, multi-stage training program that includes classroom instruction, hands-on training and supervised, on-the-job experience, with additional instruction and evaluation provided as necessary,” he continued.

Goliath and eight other rides at five additional Six Flags parks remain temporarily closed out of an abundance of caution, according to the company. Six Flags said its parks remain open, with more than 220 roller coasters operating across its properties.

Where the investigation stands

Preliminary information gathered at the scene from witnesses and employees indicated Kariem had been ejected from the ride, the Cobb County Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit said. He struck other riders before falling beneath the roller coaster, where he was found “unresponsive and not breathing,” police said in a statement.

One witness, CiCi Nelson, told CNN she was in line to ride Goliath when a cart pulled up with an empty seat and other riders in hysterics.

She said the safety bar on the empty seat appeared loose, and another young passenger appeared to be covered in blood and injured. Emergency personnel quickly arrived, and she and others were asked to evacuate the area.

The announcement of the new seat belt installations follows the reopening of Six Flags Over Georgia last Friday, when visitors returned for the park’s annual Halloween Fright Fest events. Goliath remained closed as families entered the park, and officials offered no new findings about the fatal incident.

Georgia authorities are investigating the death, reviewing evidence, equipment and documentation to determine whether state safety requirements were followed, according to a statement last week from Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King. Cobb County police are assisting state and park officials.

CNN has reached out to Cobb County, Cobb County Police and the Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner for an update on the investigation into Kariem’s death and comment on Six Flags’ plans to add seat belts to Goliath and other coasters.

As the investigation remains underway, CNN analysis has revealed alleged maintenance issues and guest injuries at several Six Flags parks.

CNN’s review of safety records from 2016 through 2026 found that Goliath appeared to have passed annual state safety inspections. The coaster’s most recent inspection, on March 16, reported no violations, deficiencies, citations or red tags, according to King. A separate inspection report earlier this year noted that bushings, which are components that help reduce vibration, on the coaster needed replacement, according to CNN affiliate WSB.

“I know trust is earned through actions and not words,” Reilly said. “As CEO of Six Flags, I take that responsibility personally.”

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