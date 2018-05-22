Police K9 sniffs out 60 pounds of meth hidden inside car on first day of work

WEST COVINA, Calif. (WSVN) — A new police K9 in southern California might be getting a few extra treats after impressing the higher-ups on his very first day!

The West Covina Police Department says their newest K9 named Rye helped them find 60 pounds of methamphetamine inside a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Officers pulled over a 2010 Nissan Rogue for a vehicle code violation. During their search of the car, meth was found under the driver’s seat, so police detained the driver, 28-year-old Pedro Lopez, and summoned a narcotics detection K9 to the scene.

On his very first day on the job, Rye immediately alerted on the vehicle, leading police to realize more drugs were hidden inside the car.

Investigators impounded the SUV and discovered two hidden compartments under the vehicle’s seats. In all, police found 60 pounds of meth. Lopez was arrested and booked for possession of methamphetamine for sale and transporting narcotics in a hidden compartment. His bail was set at $1 million.

West Covina Police said Rye was field certified in narcotic detection just last month, and this was the dog’s first detection since becoming certified.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.