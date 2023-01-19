(WSVN) - A popular pet store is offering a big reward for your furry friends.

Pet Smart is searching for their first-ever ‘Chief Toy Testers.’ The company is looking for one cat and one dog to fulfill the role, which includes trying out new toys and treats, participating in product unboxings and appearing at PetSmart events as a celebrity VIP (Very Important Pet).

The chosen Chief Toy Testers must have “vast experience in play, a knack for toy testing and an advanced palate for sampling an array of culinary treats,” the company said in a news release.

The testers will be responsible for ensuring pets nationwide are in the know about the best pet products PetSmart has to offer while also earning $10,000 (USD/human) each, totaling $20,000 for the new roles.

“We are recruiting two playful and eager team members to bring into our PetSmart pack as the first-ever Chief Toy Testers,” said Will Smith, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at PetSmart. “The new Chief Toy Tester roles will help us better connect with and serve our four-legged (or less!) cat and dog customers in exciting ways. These c-suite pets will let pet parents know they are getting the best tried-and-true products for their beloved furry family members.”

Pet-parents of the Chief Toy Testers must also capture content and post their pet’s official product findings to social media platforms.

Applicants will be required to submit a 10-30-second video of their cat or dog showcasing their furry friend’s personality. Applicants will also be required to submit a still photo of their pet and an official review of their pet’s favorite toy.

