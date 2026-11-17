NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. stock market shook again as Nvidia and other jittery AI stocks led widespread losses on Wall Street. The S&P 500 sank 1% Tuesday after swinging between nearly no change and a loss of 1.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.6%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.7%. The center of the action was again Nvidia, which veered lower after drifting between modest gains and losses in the morning. Financial stocks were also heavy weights. Treasury yields eased as investors herded into things seen as safer to own, while oil prices rose. Stock indexes fell across Europe and Asia.

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