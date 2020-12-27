Lyft to offer 60 million rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites

(WSVN) - Lyft will provide 60 million rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites.

The rideshare company said the effort is to help low-income, uninsured and at-risk communities get access to the vaccine once it is available to members of the general public.

JPMorgan Chase, Anthem Inc. and United Way will help fund the rides.

The free rides will include the first ride to and from the vaccination site, as well as the rides for the follow-up dose.

“Making sure people can get to vaccination sites when they need to is mission critical to beating this virus,” Lyft Co-Founder and President, John Zimmer said. “This is an opportunity to use our collective strength to mobilize on a massive scale and serve our communities. We cannot let lack of transportation be a factor in determining whether people have access to healthcare.”

