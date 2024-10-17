(WSVN) - With an aim to increase voter turnout, ride-share app Lyft is offering a discount for people headed to the polls.

The company said it will offer a 50% discount on all rides to a polling place on Election Day, Nov.5.

The ride-share app said a lack of transportation shouldn’t prevent anyone from voting.

To receive this discount on Election Day, users need to apply the code VOTE24 on the app.

