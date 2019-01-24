Krispy Kreme introduces Valentine’s ‘conversation doughnuts’

(WSVN) - If you are a fan of doughnuts and Valentine’s Day candy hearts, then Krispy Kreme has the perfect confection for you.

Krispy Kreme has announced new Valentine Conversation Doughnuts topped with traditional phrases like “be mine.” However, there will also be some modern phrases like “DM ME,” “SO EXTRA” and “ALL THE FEELS.”

“Finding the right word can be like, I don’t know … hard. But eating a doughnut is easy,” said Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena, “so we printed the right words on the doughnuts for you, so you can’t mess this up.”

Krispy Kreme is also offering a free Conversation Heart Doughnut to rewards members on Feb. 6.

The doughnuts will be available for a limited time from Jan. 30 to Feb. 14.

