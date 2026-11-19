(CNN) — Investigators are “very close” to determining the root cause of Friday’s nationwide ground stop, indicating answers could come as soon as this week, according to FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford.

Speaking to reporters Thursday after a Honeywell Aerospace summit in Washington, Bedford declined to discuss the investigation in detail, saying Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy plans to hold a news conference to announce the findings.

During the summit, Bedford described the telecommunications network underpinning the nation’s air traffic control system as “patchwork” and “archaic,” saying “we have got to get off of it as fast as humanly possible while maintaining safety.”

Friday’s disruption occurred during telecommunications work at an FAA facility in El Dorado, Arkansas, causing “instability” at 17 of the nation’s 22 en route air traffic control centers. The FAA has since paused installations of new Juniper telecom routers, an agency spokesperson told CNN, while investigators try to determine why a network function that was supposed to be disabled became active.

The move, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, comes as investigators work to determine whether the communications failure was caused by defective equipment, or an installation or configuration error.

A spokesperson for HPE, the router manufacturer’s parent company, said the equipment was working as configured.

“Based on what we know and have been told by others, our equipment was working as configured,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “The FAA is assessing the configuration and performance of all infrastructure involved to determine the cause.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy previously said upgrade work on an old telecommunications system could be a cause for the nationwide ground stop, noting L3Harris was doing routine maintenance to switch telecommunication lines from an old copper wire to fiber in at least one remote FAA location.

Duffy has also pointed fingers at Congress for not providing enough money to upgrade the antiquated system, as well as taken aim at L3Harris.

But while on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the federal agency was present as L3Harris did the repairs.

The “highly trained certified engineer” from L3Harris “was monitored by an FAA technician” during the installation, Bedford told reporters at a news conference, as part of the FAA’s “comprehensive risk management process with every installation.”

A source familiar with the investigation told CNN the FAA worker was there primarily to chaperone contractors on and off the work site premises, which is standard protocol.

Bedford and Duffy both said Tuesday that officials still didn’t know what the fault trigger was.

“I promise all of you that when I know what happened with that router, injecting that overload into our system, I will most definitely share that with you,” Duffy told reporters.

L3Harris has said it is working with the FAA to investigate the incident.

Democrats on the Senate committee overseeing aviation called for an immediate halt to new router installations Tuesday, questioning whether the equipment underwent adequate testing and why the FAA’s backup systems failed to prevent the widespread disruption.

The senators said FAA contractor L3Harris plans to install 3,648 Juniper routers, with 400 installed so far and just 69 operational.

The FAA has not established a definitive root cause of the outage, which affected communications and radar feeds at 17 of the nation’s 22 en route air traffic control centers.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.