Infant hospitalized with brain injury after being hit on head by softball during game

(WSVN) - A newborn baby girl in Iowa is now fighting for her life after she was hit on the head during a softball game.

Seven-week-old McKenna Hovenga was at her father’s softball game when she was hit in the head by an overthrown ball, the Waverly Courier reports.

McKenna was airlifted to the hospital for skull fractures and two brain bleeds, according to the family’s YouCaring page. Doctors are also working to stabilize her seizures due to a traumatic brain injury.

Since being in the hospital, McKenna has made some improvements in her recovery, though she still remains on life support. Her family has established a YouCaring page to help raise funds to cover her medical treatment.

To donate, click here. You can also follow McKenna’s recovery on Facebook.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.