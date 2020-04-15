I.R.S. tax deadline extended to mid-July

(WSVN) - Today would normally be the last day to file your taxes, but this year the deadline is being delayed.

The I.R.S. pushed back the deadline to July 15.

This gives Americans three more months to file their returns, regardless of whether they are sick, quarantined or healthy.

By extending, it allows individuals or businesses to hold onto their cash as they deal with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

If you have already filed and are looking for a return, it should land in your bank account.

