(WSVN) - A stranger saved the day for an Oregon family.

On Friday, a man tried to steal the Portland couple’s car with their 3-year-old child still in the backseat.

Just minutes later, a good Samaritan tracked down the suspect and detained him until police arrived on the scene.

He said he saw the suspect and the father in a scuffle before he jumped in to help.

“My prayer this morning was for God to show up for me and put me in an impactful position to help other people,” said good Samaritan TP Brown Jr.

Brown Jr. said he would like to meet the family when they are ready.

