ATLANTA (WSVN) — A Georgia woman said she was billed hundreds of dollars for a trip to the emergency room, despite not receiving any treatment.

Taylor Davis told Fox 5 Atlanta that she went to the Emory Decatur Hospital ER in July for a head injury.

She said she waited for seven hours, but after not receiving any treatment, she left.

Then she said a couple of weeks later, she got a bill in the mail for $688.35.

“I didn’t get my vitals taken, nobody called my name. I wasn’t seen at all,” Davis told Fox 5.

Davis said she initially believed the bill was a mistake.

“I called them and she said it’s hospital protocol even if you’re just walking in and you’re not seen. When you type in your social, that’s it. You’re going to get charged regardless,” she said.

Davis said the woman told her it was an emergency room visit fee, or a facility visit fee. Oftentimes, the fee is added to a patient’s total bill, so it may not always be as noticeable as it is in this case.

An email sent to Davis by a patient financial services employee states in part: “You get charged before you are seen. Not for being seen.”

Emory Healthcare released a statement to Fox 5 that reads: “Emory Healthcare takes all patient concerns seriously and appreciates this has been brought to our attention. Our teams are currently looking into this matter and will follow up directly with the individual.”

In the meantime, Davis told the station that now that she knows what she can be charged with, she is more reluctant to go to the hospital.

