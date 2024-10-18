WASHINGTON (WSVN) — Fencing is already in place in our nation’s capital ahead of Election Day.

Riot fences and protective barriers went up Thursday around the White House, Lafayette Square and several parks in Washington, D.C.

Law enforcement officials said the measure aims to keep control of the area in case of tense protests after Nov. 5.

Officials with the National Park Service the fencing and barriers will also make it easier for building materials to be delivered and heavy machinery to be stored. It will stay up until February.

