Father says officer left $100 tip for his pregnant daughter

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WSVN) — A man is thanking an officer for his show of generosity after the officer left his pregnant daughter a $100 tip.

Brian Cadigan said his daughter, 23-year-old Courtney English, is working at the Lamp Post Diner in Gloucester Township to save money ahead of the birth of her first child. English is currently seven months pregnant.

On Friday, an officer from the nearby town Voorhees Township came by, and after finishing his meal, left English a $100 tip on an $8.75 bill.

“Enjoy your first, You will never forget it,” the officer wrote on the receipt.

Cadigan said both he and his daughter were grateful and moved by the gesture.

“What a wonderful person to not only leave a VERY generous tip, but a lovely message, I don’t know you Mr Police Officer, but you made my little girl cry, and made her year. Thank you, I always had the utmost respect for Officers, but you went above and beyond not just an officer, but a beautiful human being. God Bless.”

Cadigan posted a photo of the receipt on Facebook, and his photo has since gone viral.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.