DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — The body of a man who went missing after he was swept away by flash floods in Brazil has been found.

There was a national search in Brazil after 30-year-old Raul Jimenez got separated from his friends on Saturday afternoon. They were caught in flash floods during a hike at the Parque Nacional da Chapada dos Veadeiros.

Jimenez had traveled to the South American country on vacation with his friends Marcelo and Giselle.

According to Jimenez’s friends, his body was found about a mile from where he was last seen.

His family has been notified.

