Crocs adds high-heels to its shoe lineup

(WSVN) - Crocs has launched a new high-heeled version of their classic clog in an attempt to elevate their style.

According to Fox News, the new “Cyprus V” Crocs combine the company’s signature foamy comfort with the style of a two-inch high-heel.

The brand’s new heels are available on Amazon in two colors: black and platinum and wild orchid.

But don’t think that height and comfort won’t come at a price. According to Fox News, the shoes which are now sold out on the Crocs website, are being re-sold on Amazon for a whopping $225.

