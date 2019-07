MANSFIELD, Texas (WSVN) — A wandering cow is going viral after it made its way to the front door of a Texas home.

Video shows the cow walking up to a house and checking out the door before she turned around and walked away.

The video was captured by the homeowner’s Ring doorbell camera.

It is unclear where the cow came from or where it went afterward.

