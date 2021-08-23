(WSVN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new Federal Health Guidance for some fully vaccinated adults who plan on going on a cruise ship.

The CDC on Friday advised those who are fully vaccinated and have an increased risk for severe illness to avoid taking a cruise.

The guidance applies to older adults with certain underlying medical conditions, as well as pregnant women.

The risk of contracting COVID-19 on cruises has been rated by the CDC as “high.”

