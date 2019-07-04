Carnival Victory crew member falls overboard northwest of Cuba

NORTH OF CUBA (WSVN) – A Carnival Cruise Line crew member has fallen overboard while the ship was on its way back to Miami.

The incident happened 25 nautical miles northwest of Cuba, U.S. Coast Guard officials said, Thursday.

According to a Carnival spokesperson, a crew member on board the Carnival Victory was witnessed falling overboard.

The cruise line said in a statement, “The ship’s command immediately returned to the location where the crew member fell overboard and initiated search and rescue activities, which are ongoing.”

Carnival officials said all appropriate authorities, including the Coast Guard, were notified and dispatched to aid in the search.

The ship was on the last leg of a four-day cruise after departing from PortMiami on Monday, Carnival officials said.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.