California officer responding to disturbance call finds misunderstanding, uses ASL to help woman apply for ID

LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — When a California Patrol Officer responded to a disturbance call at a Los Angeles DMV, he realized it was all a misunderstanding and used some special skills to fix the situation.

California Highway Patrol shared video showing Officer Randy Rodriguez helping a customer at the DMV.

According to officials, a disturbance was reported at the office, and when Rodriguez showed up to the scene, he learned that it all stemmed from a language barrier with a woman who uses American Sign Language.

Video shows Rodriguez using ASL to communicate with the woman and helping her apply for an ID.

Rodriguez went even further and covered the cost of the ID when the woman came up short for the fee.

