Arkansas doctor forgives $650K in debt for cancer patients

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (WSVN) — An Arkansas doctor closing the doors to his clinic has decided to forgive hundreds of thousands of dollars of debt for his patients.

According to Fox 16, Dr. Omar Atiq is an oncologist and founder of the Arkansas Cancer Institute in Pine Bluff.

However, Atiq recently sent a letter to his patients announcing the closure of his clinic.

The letter reads, “I hope this note finds you well. The Arkansas Cancer Clinic was proud to serve you as a patient. Although various health insurances pay most of the bills for majority of patients, even the deductibles and co-pays can be burdensome. Unfortunately, that is the way our health care system currently works. Arkansas Cancer Clinic is closing its practice after over 29 years of dedicated service to the community. The clinic has decided to forego all balances owed to the clinic by its patients. Happy Holidays.”

Atiq told Fox 16 that 2020 was a challenging year and that he is happy to help his patients financially.

“Being sick is hard, having cancer is harder, and having Cancer in this pandemic is devastating,” Atiq told the station.

Atiq said the bills totaled to be about $650,000, and that he worked with a billing company to forego the debt and make sure no patient would face any financial repercussions.

“I love them, I care for them, and I am glad I was able to do a little bit at this point for them,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.