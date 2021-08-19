(WSVN) - The charitable arm of the family who owns Channel 7 has reached out to pledge urgently needed help to the people in Haiti affected by last weekend’s earthquake.

The Ansin Foundation announced Thursday that they have donated $75,000 to the nonprofit World Central Kitchen.

“The Ansin Family is really devastated by the ongoing tragedies in Haiti, and we really wanted to be able to step in and help,” said Sunbeam Television Corporation CEO Andy Ansin.

Founded in 2010 by celebrity chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen works to help devastated communities recover.

“This really is what we do as an organization. It’s very important for us to get on the ground very quickly,” said World Central Kitchen CEO Nate Mook.

The help comes days after Haiti was struck by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake and drenched by Tropical Storm Grace.

World Central Kitchen was quick to offer life-saving support.

“A lot of folks were struggling to eat even before the earthquake hit,” said Mook.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Haitians all around the world, those in the island nation of Haiti and particularly those here in South Florida,” said Ansin.

The nonprofit’s kitchens have served more than 50 million fresh meals to those in need across the globe.

“We saw World Central Kitchen’s efforts in the Bahamas in 2019 with Hurricane Dorian,” said Ansin.

7News cameras showed boatloads of aid from World Central Kitchen arriving in the Bahamas after the hurricane swept through the island chain.

The group invited a 7News crew along as they fired up their kitchens to feed Bahamians whose homes were destroyed by the storm.

“They did a fantastic job of mobilizing very quickly, getting the kitchen set up and getting the meals directly to the people,” said Ansin.

In the case of those in Haiti affected by the earthquake, time is of the essence.

“The Ansin Foundation felt it was critical to get aid quickly to the people of Haiti,” said Ansin.

The Ansin Foundation donation will go a long way to feed the hunger brought about by this latest natural disaster.

“We do whatever we can do. We’re buying all of our food locally,” said Mook. “As much as we can, we’re buying from local farmers and local suppliers.”

“We can see our donations at work. It’s very transparent, and hopefully, it will be a great benefit to those affected,” said Ansin.

If you would like to make a donation to World Central Kitchen’s efforts to help the people of Haiti, click here.

