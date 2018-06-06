5-year-old steals the show at Pre-K graduation

DURHAM, N.C. (WSVN) — Graduation is a time to celebrate, and this little girl did so with some sweet dance moves!

As 5-year-old Aubrey Christina Toby waited in line for Christian Prep Academy’s Pre-K graduation ceremony, Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” began playing.

That’s when the beat took over and little Aubrey broke out her best dance moves across the stage.

The crowd loved every second of it, applauding and cheering her on.

Aubrey will be dancing into elementary school this fall as she heads to Kindergarten.

(Video courtesy: Malcolm Toby and Kourtney McNeal/@themerlemurrain on Instagram)

