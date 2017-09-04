(WSVN) - Who wants to wait in long lines to buy groceries when a hurricane threatens? 7’s Lynn Martinez has the list for stocking up.

The time to start shopping for hurricane season is now.

Nicole Krauss, Publix spokesperson: “If you don’t want to deal with that kind of stress, prep early. That’s the best takeaway.”

At the top of any hurricane shopping list: ice for coolers and water. Experts recommend at least one gallon of water per person, per day. You can buy it bottled or fill clean containers from your tap.

Nicole Krauss: “You really have to consider it for each member of your family – plus pets.”

Another essential — bread. If a storm threatens, try and pick up loaves with late expiration dates, or buy early and freeze it. Top off a slice with a little peanut butter and jelly.

Nicole Krauss: “The traditional PB&J is a great thing that can keep you going after a storm – great quick meal.”

Easy eats that don’t require cooking are key if a hurricane knocks out power. Read labels to identify nutrient-rich foods, and look for non-perishbables packed with protein like chicken, turkey and tuna.

Nicole Krauss: “You don’t want empty calories, they’re going to be exhausted quickly.”

During a post-storm snack attack, almonds and trail mixes are a good go-to.

Nicole Krauss: “You think about high-protein items being in the canned goods section — but the reality is, now, you really should check your granola bars and your cereal boxes.”

No fresh milk for breakfast? No problem. There are plenty of ways to still make a splash with your cereal.

Nicole Krauss: “So many more options with non-perishable milks, so you’ve got your rice milk, you’ve got your almond milk, you’ve got your coconut milk.”

Speaking of milk, if your family includes babies…..

Nicole Krauss: “Make sure you have enough milk, food, formula ready for them. Diapers, wipes — you don’t want them to get off schedule.”

The produce section is not one you would typically associate with storm shopping. But some fruits can stay fresh for a week or more without refrigeration.

Nicole Krauss: “Oranges, grapefruits, clementines, anything that’s citrus oriented, your apples — those are things that are going to keep.”

For quick meal cleanup, stock up on paper products and towels, and don’t forget trash bags.

The bottom line, according to emergency officials: you’ll need enough food and water to sustain you and your family for multiple days.

Miguel Ascarrunz: “We may experience a lot of debris in the roadway, so people may not be able to drive to the stores. We recommend at least three to five days of emergency supplies. That gives government an opportunity to ramp up our points of distribution.”

