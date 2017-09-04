Must Have Hurricane Supplies

Food Supplies Water (one gallon per person per day for at least 3 days)

Cookies

Crackers

Snacks

Canned Meats and Fish

Canned Fruits and Vegetables

Canned Soups

Canned Puddings

Canned, Powdered or Shelf-Pack Milk

Dried Fruits

Drinks

Cereal

Condiments

Peanut Butter and Jelly

Instant Coffee and Tea

Ice and Ice Chest

Pet Food

Eggs Cazuela an easy to make on the grill breakfast dish courtesy of The Fontainebleau Hotel, Miami Beach

Personal Supplies First Aid Kit

Baby Food and/or Formula

Baby Wipes

Disposable Diapers

Soap Shampoo

Liquid Detergent and Disinfectant

Aspirin or Non-Aspirin Pain Reliever

Toiletries

Feminine Hygiene Products

Insect Repellent

Sunscreen

Prescription (2 week supply)

Toilet Paper

Rain Gear

Other Supplies Full Tank of Gas

Cash (debit cards will be limited if ATM power is lost)

Battery-Operated Radio and Clock

Extra Batteries

Manual Can Opener

Disposable Plates, Cups and Utensils

Chlorine Bleach

Water Purification Tablets

Plastic Garbage Bags

Aluminum Foil

Charcoal

Lighter Fluid

Water-Proof Matches

Fire Extinguisher

Hammer

Nails

Wrench

Pliers

Rope

Masking Tape

Duct Tape

Sterno

Fuel for Generators and Cars (only in approved containers)

Portable Battery-Powered Lanterns

Sleeping Bags

Entertainment Books and Magazines

CardsGames and Toys for Children

