Bond Behind Bars: Victim’s sister befriends convicted murderer, helps him adjust to life out of prison

(WSVN) - More than three decades ago, a Miramar teen brutally murdered a classmate. Now, he’s out of prison and getting support from an unlikely source. The Nightteam’s Kevin Ozebek has the story about an unusual bond that was formed behind bars.

Monique Frazier: “Oh, my God, you shaved!”

A first hug in freedom just hours after Robert LeFleur was released from the Broward County Jail.

Back in 1988, Robert was convicted of murder when he was just 17 years old.

Robert LeFleur, convicted of murder: “I have no excuses about what I did. What I did was a senseless and terrible crime.”

It happened in this field. After an argument, Robert shot and killed 17-year-old Jeffrey Hendricks and injured another teen. He was tried as an adult and sentenced to life in prison. Nineteen years later, Jeffrey’s sister, Monique, contacted him in prison to ask him why he killed her brother.

Robert LeFleur: “She basically wanted answers.”

Over the years, they kept in touch, writing letters and forgiveness turned into friendship.

Monique Frazier, brother was murdered: “I’ve tested Robert numerous times, and Robert hasn’t told me one lie.”

Then in 2012, the Supreme Court ruled that life sentences for juveniles were unconstitutional.

Robert was eligible for release.

Monique went to his hearings to support him.

Monique Frazier: “I wanted him to come home. I wanted him to see his family. I believe Robert paid the price that he had to pay.”

Now, Robert’s starting over after more than three decades behind bars.

Robert LeFleur: “Thirty-one years, 10 months, four days and 20 hours.”

Lots of things have changed in 31 years, like the crazy South Florida traffic.

Robert LeFleur: “All of the roads are like race tracks. The cars are really different, and now, I go down streets that I used to go down, and the trees are all so big that they weren’t before. They had 30 years of growing, and I didn’t get a chance to see them.”

He’s learning to use cellphones and tackling technology by building a website for inmates.

Robert LeFleur: “There’s going to be a place for reader’s comments. There’s going to be a place for bios.”

Robert LeFleur: “I feel I have a responsibility to be able to help the guys who come after me.”

With help from friends and family, he got an apartment and is hoping to get a job at a gym as a personal trainer.

Robert LeFleur: “I would like to have an opportunity to be an example, but a good example.”

Monique says she’ll be there for him.

Monique Frazier: “I’m happy that he’s out. He deserves to be free. He’s not going to be a disappointment to anybody, and if I thought that he was going to be, even for one minute, I would have never supported him.”

And so as one chapter ends, another one begins, and this time, Robert says he’s determined to get things right.

