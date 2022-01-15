(WSVN) - The beginning of a new year is the time many of us take stock and try to make positive changes in our lives. As 7’s Karen Hensel tells us, a new book is helping people “Aspire Higher.”

Armando Hassun is a third-year law student at the University of Miami.

Armando Hassun: “A challenge that I’m facing right now is where to kind of narrow my career, how to tailor it.”

He’s looking forward to graduating in May and credits a new book called “Aspire Higher” with helping him focus on career and life goals.

Armando Hassun: “It’s basically just exploring yourself, seeing what makes you go, what makes you passionate, what you’re going to spend your life doing.”

The book is written by Ken Lindner, founder of Positive Life Choice Psychology, which helps people find ways to live their best lives.

That’s especially important during these turbulent times.

Ken Lindner: “We do feel emotionally and psychologically stuck with all of the negative things that are going on in our country, but starting today, we can jump-start our lives. We can feel more positivity and love and optimism in our hearts if we just start to elevate our lives first by making small positive life choices.”

Lindner says making positive life choices is the first step in creating self-confidence and self esteem.

Ken Lindner: “It’s very much like going on a diet, losing the first five pounds. You feel great; you’re motivated to continue to make great life choices.”

He says those positive choices lead to self-love, and that makes you a better, happier person, elevating you and those around you.

Mike Gansell is a retired educator who likes to play sports and volunteer. He says giving back is a great way to jump-start those feelings.

Mike Gansell: “You go to a food bank and you volunteer. I don’t think anybody’s ever said they’ve come back feeling worse about themselves. They feel better about themselves.”

He says the book also reminded him of the importance of giving love and positive feedback to young children, like his 7-year-old twin grandsons.

Mike Gansell, Read Book: “This is such an important book for parents to give their kids every chance, to give them self-confidence, to give them self-esteem, self-respect, and then they will do that with others.”

When it comes to feeling sad or angry, learning to identify personal emotional triggers can help you from making spur-of-the-moment bad decisions.

Armando Hassun: “I think knowing what bothers you and flipping that and reframing it to help you out and kind of acknowledge things, that’s something I’m already applying.”

Another tip: try to be a “solutionary.” That means not just coming up with solutions to life’s problems but making sure those solutions always benefit others as well.

Ken Lindner: “We all want powerful and positive resets for the new year. Make every choice you can a reflection of what you most want for your life and the person you most want to be. That will get you on an amazing life elevating track.”

And isn’t that what we all want?

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

“Aspire Higher: How to Find the Love, Positivity, and Purpose to Elevate Your Life and the World”

