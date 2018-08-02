Save big: Florida’s sales tax weekend begins Aug. 3

(WSVN) - Florida’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday weekend begins Aug. 3, but it’s not just parents who can take advantage of tax savings. 7’s Alex De Armas has more on how everyone can shop and save this weekend!

You don’t need to have children to take advantage of the back-to-school sales tax holiday. Adult size clothing and accessories are also tax-free on the list from the Florida Department of Revenue, as long as the clothing costs less than $60 dollars.

Jermaine McClendon, Target: “If you look at your receipt from past purchases, you’ll see wow I spent $10 on taxes here, $15 here, maybe even $20, depending on how much you’ve been spending that week, so it definitely adds up.”

Update your wardrobe with new dresses, slacks, jeans, shirts, blouses and shoes for men and women.

Stacy Palacios, shopper: “I get it all during no sales tax, because you save money. It’s all about saving money.”

Accessories like wallets and purses on are on the list. So are essentials like underwear, socks and rain gear.

You can also pump up the workout wardrobe with fitness gear and athletic shoes.

Saving tax dollars on lingerie, nightgowns and pajamas will help everyone sleep just a little easier.

Certain school and office supplies under $15 per item are also tax-free.

Stacy Palacios, shopper: “My husband, he has his own business so he needs pens, paper, you know all those types of office supplies.”

The sales tax holiday is a good time for shoppers to look ahead and save on gifts for birthdays, the holidays or events like an upcoming vacation.

Jermaine McClendon, Target: “Think about what you are going to do. Are you going to the beach in a few weeks? Are you going on a trip maybe? Don’t just shop for the kids, buy something for yourself.”

New parents can add to baby’s wardrobe, grab an extra diaper bag or cash in on big savings on diapers.

Tax-free weekend begins Friday, August 3 and runs through Sunday August 5.

We’ve got the list from the Florida Department of Revenue. You can print it and take it with you – so you don’t get any surprises at checkout.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Florida Department of Revenue, 2018 back-to-school sales tax holiday

https://revenuelaw.floridarevenue.com/LawLibraryDocuments/2018/06/TIP-121808_TIP%2018A01-07%20FINAL%20RLL.pdf

