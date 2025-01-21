(WSVN) - Vice President JD Vance swore in Marco Rubio as Secretary of State Tuesday morning.

Rubio, a former Florida senator, became the first cabinet official to win congressional approval and get sworn in.

He has taken hardline positions on China, Iran, Venezuela and Cuba and inherits the position facing a number of global challenges.

At the ceremony, he spoke on his role and what is expected of the State Department under his leadership.

“Everything we do must be justified by the answer to one of three questions: Does it make us stronger? Does it make us safer? And does it make us more prosperous? If it doesn’t do one of those three things we will not do it. And so that is the goal, and that is the task, and that is the promise he[President Donald Trump] was elected to keep and that is the promise he will keep and we will help him keep,” said Rubio.

Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody to fill Rubio’s seat in the Senate until a special election can be held in 2026.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.