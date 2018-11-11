Machine glitches snag ballot recount in Broward; smooth process in Miami-Dade

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The ballot recount process that began this weekend across Florida got off to a rocky start in Broward County, as machine glitches led to claims of incompetence and mismanagement aimed at the supervisor of elections.

By contrast, Miami-Dade elections officials continued the machine recount that they began on Saturday, but not without criticism from the NAACP.

Tabulation machines were scheduled to be tested prior to beginning the recount at the Broward Supervisor of Elections Office in Lauderhill at 7 a.m. on Sunday. That process, which was supposed to be about an hour, is now expected to take up more than 30 hours after unspecified glitches prevented the recount from proceeding at the scheduled 8 a.m. start time.

Instead, Broward officials said, votes might not be tabulated for another 35 hours.

As machines the down, representatives from both the Democratic and Republican parties were on hand as technicians worked on fixing the problem to ensure nothing nefarious was at play.

Meanwhile, protesters who gathered outside the headquarters chanted “USA” and held up signs.

While the situation is resolved, workers are sorting out the first page from every Broward ballot, which has about 3.5 million pages in total. That page includes the three races being recounted: governor, U.S. senator and agriculture commissioner.

Meanwhile, it was smooth sailing for Miami-Dade elections officials on Sunday, as they continued the painstaking process of recounting hundreds of thousands of votes using nine high-speed machines.

But outside their headquarters in Doral, the NAACP had a message for them.

“The Miami-Dade branch of the NAACP wants to make sure that every vote is counted,” said NAACP spokesperson Darryl Holsendolph.

The NAACP representatives said they’re frustrated because thousands of mail-in ballots won’t be counted on included in the final count.

“We’ve already seen today, just out of the Opa-locka office, 266 votes that should’ve been counted not be counted,” said Dwight Bullard with the New Florida Majority.

But election officials said those mail-in votes were received on Saturday, they missed the 7 p.m. election night deadline, and that’s why they won’t be counted.

The NAACP, however, said that rule should be waived.

Mitchell Berger, an attorney representing the Democratic Party, said the Opa-locka post office was one of the locations where packages allegedly sent by accused bomber Cesar Sayoc were processed.

“There are votes of the floor in Opa-locka because of the bomber. That’s like a hurricane,” said Mitchell Berger, an attorney representing the Democratic Party.

“How many more countless votes are there out there that could have been in the process, should have been submitted to process, should have been added to the value of our democracy, have been left on the table, literally because of government error and unjust process?” said Bullard.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Rick Scott has continued to legal actions against Broward County. On Sunday, he filed a lawsuit to have all the county’s voting machines impounded and secured until the conclusion of the recount. He also wants to ensure every ballot counted after the noon deadline on Saturday is not included in the recount.

But Berger said, as long as voters cast their ballots on time, those votes should count.

“It depends when they were voted. The first clause of the Florida Constitution says, ‘We honor the vote,'” he said.

Sunday afternoon, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a memo to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Department instructing the agencies to report any criminal activity at the Broward Supervisor of Elections Office. There have been no substantiated reports to date that any criminal activity has taken place.

Officials in Broward will be receiving two additional tabulation machines to help them reach Thursday’s recount deadline.

