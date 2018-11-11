Florida candidates for governor, Senate speak out amid statewide recount

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hours after a statewide machine recount got underway to determine who Florida’s next governor and U.S. senator will be, all four candidates in contention are speaking out about the often acrimonious process.

The Democratic gubernatorial contender, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, is speaking at an event in Fort Lauderdale scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Gillum will be addressing a large crowd at New Mount Olive Baptist Church to underscore what he says is the need for every vote to be counted.

Meanwhile, his Republican opponent, Ron DeSantis, indicated that the race is over and he is the winner. Unofficial results show DeSantis holds a 0.41 percent lead over Gillum.

On the U.S. Senate side, new developments took place on Sunday. The campaign for Florida Gov. Rick Scott filed emergency motions, requesting that extra security steps be taken in Broward and Palm Beach counties during the recount process.

Like DeSantis, Scott said he has emerged victorious.

“There’s never been a recount that’s changed in Florida or any other state, any sort of win like that,” said Scott during an interview on Fox News Sunday, “so while we’re going to the recount, we won, the citizens of this state won. I’m going to go to D.C. and do exactly what I did in Florida: trying to change the direction of the country like we tried to change the direction of Florida.”

Scott, who currently holds a 0.14 percent lead over Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson, accused the supervisors of elections in Broward and Palm Beach of having a troubling history that involves breaking election law.

Nelson, on the other hand, argued his opponent is standing in the way of the will of his constituents.

“No one should stand in the way of the people of our state exercising their right to vote and to have their voice heard,” he said. “Clearly, Rick Scott is trying to stop all the votes from being counted, and he’s impeding the democratic process.”

