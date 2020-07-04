Local caravans, rally in support of Trump, Biden held on July 4th

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida supporters of President Donald Trump and Joe Biden held caravans for the candidates, as well as a rally for the commander in chief, on the Fourth of July.

Dozens of Trump supporters gathered Saturday afternoon in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and Eighth Street in Southwest Miami-Dade, Saturday afternoon.

Many of the vehicles involved had Cuban, American or Trump 2020 flags attached.

Part of the group stopped in front of Versailles restaurant in Little Havana and stood on the sidewalk holding U.S. and campaign flags.

Drivers honked in support as they passed by the restaurant.

Meanwhile, several organizations that support Biden teamed up for a caravan that took place in Fort Lauderdale and parts of Broward County.

Participants drove cars decorated with signs and flags in support of the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Organizers said more than 40 cars were painted with messages of support for the former vice president. One of the vehicles, a convertible, had a painting of the Statue of Liberty and the U.S. painted on the hood.

