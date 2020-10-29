Hundreds of Biden supporters head to Coconut Creek drive-in campaign event

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Joe Biden is making a South Florida stop on Thursday as the election nears.

A Biden-Harris drive-in campaign event is scheduled to take place at Broward College North Campus in Coconut Creek at around 1 p.m.

7News cameras captured hundreds of cars piling into the parking lot hours before the event began.

“I’m here to support a great ticket,” said Biden supporter Misty Brown. “I’m here to support reproduction rights and rights for women. I’m here to support handling of a pandemic that is killing parts of our community and our elderly.”

“Donald Trump is mostly about Donald Trump and I think Joe Biden has a history of caring about people and he’s shown that not only in his public service, but in his personal life,” said Biden supporter Shawn Malaney.

“This is a great opportunity for our country,” said Biden supporter Christina Currie. “We’ve seen some hard times. We need to all be lifted up, we need to have some progress, we need to bring people back together and I think Joe Biden is the man to do it, so I’m here to represent my family today.”

Kamala Harris is scheduled to be in South Florida over the weekend making stops in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

