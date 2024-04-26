TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The state of Florida is remembering former Governor and U.S. Sen. Bob Graham.

Graham was laid in state at the Old State Capitol building in Tallahassee, Friday.

7News cameras captured Graham’s body being brought in to the Capitol building.

Several mourners gathered the Old State Capitol building to pay their respects.

“He made himself available to every constituency,” said Wendy Walker, president of Leadership Florida. “I’ve walked with him across parking lots where the parking attendant would run up and grab him, and just tell him how much it had meant to him, and he would stay there talking to him for as long as the person wanted to.”

“He was the smartest, wittiest, quickest politician I’ve ever met,” said Doug Cook, former Chiles Administration official.

Even residents remembered meeting the former governor.

“Oh, I did, absolutely,” said Chauncy Haynes, a Leon County resident. “And saw the little book that he would always take notes in and acting like he knew everybody. It’s just an honor for me to be here today. It’s the least I can do to be here and show my respect to the former governor.”

7News also spoke with a woman from Miami Lakes, which is an area associated with Graham’s family, who said one of the former governor’s work days was in her school classroom as a teacher.

She said he came back to the high school for their high school reunion to surprise everybody.

Following the ceremony, he will be buried during a private family service.

Graham passed away last week. He was 87 years old.

