DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Doral is getting ready to host leaders from around the world as President Donald Trump hosts the G20 Summit at his South Florida golf resort.

And South Florida is no stranger to the world stage, having recently hosted the College Football National Championship Game, Formula One, Miami Open, the World Baseball Classic and seven FIFA World Cup games.

“In Miami-Dade, we know what it takes to rise to that challenge” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Now, one of the biggest international political events of the year will be hosted at the Trump National Doral.

“Dec. 14 and 15, the eyes of the world will be on Doral,” said Doral Mayor Christi raga. “Welcoming world leaders, international delegations representing economies that account for approximately 85% of the global GDP, as well as top CEOs, having conversations around economic growth, energy abundance, innovation, and partnerships that benefit American workers, businesses and allies.”

Wednesday, leaders from public safety agencies in the region met to discuss the event.

The U.S. Secret Service will be the lead agency securing the event with FEMA and the FBI.

Along with them will be local and state agencies like the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Doral Police who said day to day life will definitely be disrupted for residents Dec. 14 and 15.

“In an effort to continually invest in public safety, our department has acquired a state of the art Mobile Command Center. This mobile command center will enhance our operational capabilities and will be staged just outside of the summit venue and will support our officers,” said Doral Police Chief Matthew Castillo.

For those reasons, community leaders announced Wednesday that they plan to have seven schools in Doral, including charter schools and private schools, go virtual for those days.

“My concern is parents not getting to schools, teachers not making it to school on time,” said Miami-Dade Public Schools Board member Danny Espino. “I would not want to endure that as a parent, I don’t think any of our Doral parents, certainly the mayor and I, had that same agreement, so we’re switching to a virtual presence. A virtual presence is going to be like what we encountered during COVID.”

“We understand how to do it, we’ve done it before and we’ve done it successfully,” said MDCPS Superintendent Rafael A. Villalobos.

The G20 summit has historically attracted protesters, and with controversial figures like Vladimir Putin possibly in attendance, some have already voiced opposition.

The city stated that they are prepared for that as well.

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