WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police Officer Matt Larsh is on the road to recovery following a horrific crash.

Larsh was involved in a crash in West Miami-Dade, last Thursday.

He was on his motorcycle heading to a training in the area when he collided with an SUV.

The driver made a left turn right into the path of the officer.

Larsh remains at the hospital, but is alert and smiling. He is said to be in great spirits.

