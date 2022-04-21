WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Traffic delays are to be expected following a motorcycle accident involving a police officer in West Miami-Dade.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene in the 5300 block of Northwest 36th Street, Thursday morning.

A police motorcycle could be seen damaged in the roadway after colliding with another vehicle at the intersection.

Rescue crews could be seen putting one man into an ambulance for transport.

Police have shut down 36th Street from 53rd Avenue to the 112 Expressway. Eastbound traffic on the 112 Expressway from Le Jeune Road to Interstate 95.

Those who frequent the area are advised to seek alternative routes until the scene has cleared.

