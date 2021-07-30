MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who was reported missing after she was last seen at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens has been found.

Miami Gardens Police said 23-year-old Ashley Espinoza-Sanchez was located on Friday.

They added that she is in stable condition at a local hospital.

A family member has been notified and will be reunited with Espinoza-Sanchez once she is released.

Nick Prevost said he and Espinoza-Sanchez came down from Tallahassee to attend Rolling Loud but when they got into the event, she darted into the crowd without her cellphone and he did not hear from her after.

On Monday, she was spotted on surveillance video at the stadium’s Lost & Found with a man who was later identified as Jaryd Linwood.

Linwood told 7News he gave her clothes and let her shower at his house before dropping her back off at the stadium. He said he did not know the woman he was helping was reported missing or else he would have taken her to a police station instead.

