Woman in Lauderdale Lakes road rage attack shares ordeal

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida driver is hoping clear cellphone video will help police capture the women who chased her to a shopping plaza in Lauderdale Lakes, then beat her with a baseball bat.

Her face still bruised and her broken nose in bandages, 25-year-old Mikaela Barboza said the road rage attack went down on Thursday, when she cut off a woman while driving down U.S. 441.

The victim said that woman’s sister, who was driving a different car, saw what happened and began yelling at her.

“‘You cut my sister off, that’s disrespectful,'” Barboza said as she recreated the chain of events that led to the brutal attack.

Barboza said the sister of the woman she cut off continued to chase her while yelling derogatory remarks.

Fearing for her safety, the victim pulled into a strip mall off Oakland Park Boulevard to try and get away.

But Barboza said the woman she’d cut off and her sister managed to find her.

“The sister actually blocked me in, and the other sister blocked me from behind,” she said. “I had nowhere to go.”

Barboza then got out of her car and began recording the encounter on her cellphone.

The footage captured one of the women walking toward Barboza while carrying a baseball bat in her right hand.

She then yelled racial slurs and began bashing Barboza in the head.

“After I got hit the first [time], I just grabbed her and we started wrestling on the floor, so I got the bat away from her,” said Barboza.

It was then that, the victim said, the other woman became involved.

“While I’m wrestling with her, the other sister with the wooden bat just started hitting me in the back of the head,” said Barboza.

At this point, good Samaritans intervened. Cellphone video captured a man yanking the bat away from one of the women.

Barboza was rushed to the hospital with a bloody wound to the head and a broken nose.

“Five stitches to the top and two inside,” said Barboza as she showed 7News her head injuries. “I got seven staples in the back of my head from where the other sister was hitting me in the back.”

She is now hoping authorities are able to track down the sisters so she is able to move on.

“I’m just happy to be here; I’m happy to be alive and not brain dead or anything like that,” she said, “because I know it could have been a lot worse.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has not yet replied to 7News calls for comment.

If you have any information on the sisters’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

