Woman arrested for hit-and-run involving motorcyclist in Miami Springs

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman accused of fleeing the scene after crashing into a motorcyclist in Miami Springs.

Miami Springs Police said 55-year-old Maria Elena Menendez struck 29-year-old Eric Colon Ortiz as she was making a left turn at the intersection of Northwest 36th Street and Sheridan Drive, Wednesday night.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported Ortiz to Ryder Trauma Center with injuries to his leg, ankle and shoulder.

According to police, Menendez stopped by the Miami Springs Police Department the following day to request a crash report for an insurance claim.

Menendez told detectives that she might have struck a trash can, which caused damage to her vehicle.

Police conducted an investigation that included taking a look at red light cameras at the intersection.

After reviewing the footage, detectives concluded that Menendez was behind the wheel of the vehicle that struck Ortiz.

She was arrested on Monday but has since bonded out of jail.

Ortiz remains in the hospital recovering from his injuries.

