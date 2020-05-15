What to expect when restaurants, retailers reopen in South Florida

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - With some restaurants and retailers throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties expected to reopen with restrictions on Monday, businesses expect customers to adhere to social distancing.

After no dine-in customers for two months, the staff at Mama Jennie’s, an Italian restaurant in Northeast Miami-Dade, could be seen preparing the establishment ahead of next week.

Jennifer Berriel, the restaurant’s owner, made sure her staff wiped down surfaces, separated tables, and she also asked them questions about their health.

“I’m ready to reopen,” she said. “[I asked] whether or not they’ve had temperature, shortness of breath.”

Berriel’s efforts are part of the “new normal” that is touching every business in a big way.

At GulfStream Park in Hallandale Beach, the race track and casino will remain closed until further notice, but guests will be able to roam the 200-acre venue starting Monday.

“It’s a really much more relaxed environment to bring the family and walk through the center without feeling congested,” venue spokesperson Alex Schreer said.

As stores and restaurants begin to reopen, there will be plenty of reminders when it comes to social distancing and safety.

With the rest of Broward County on the same reopening time line as GulfStream, businesses are hard at work there, too.

The staff at Louie Bossi’s Italian Restaurant on Las Olas Boulevard said seating will be below 50%, there will be no service at the bar and customers will use disposable menus.

“We’re hitting the ground running on Monday,” restaurant spokesperson Christie Bellino said. “We expect it to take a little time for everybody to get comfortable to dine again, and we’re open to waiting for them to walk in the front door.”

Driving in for a movie is another option for entertainment in Broward County. With movie theaters remaining off-limits until further notice, the drive-in at the Swap Shop in Fort Lauderdale will have viewings on their big screen come Monday.

Although things are not getting back to the normal South Floridians knew from a few months ago, they are moving more in that direction, with business owners focused on safety.

“We’re taking all measures to create a safe environment,” Berriel said. “We’re going to do all we can to continue to serve the community.”

Races at GulfStream Park will continue without spectators, but people can watch the races online on the venue’s website.

