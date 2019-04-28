Walt Disney World debuts new ‘Cinderella Pony’

(WSVN) - There’s a new, four-legged addition to Cinderella’s royal family at Walt Disney World.

Meet Lilly, the newest “Cinderella Pony” and the first-ever white Shetland pony to be born at the Tri-Circle-D Ranch at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground.

According to the Disney Parks Blog’s announcement on Friday, Lilly was named after Walt Disney’s wife and was born into royalty in March.

Lilly’s mother and father, Lady and Ferdinand, are both Shetland ponies that help pull Cinderella’s iconic pumpkin coach for weddings and parades at the Magic Kingdom.

As the latest addition to Cinderella’s royal family, Lilly is destined to follow in her parents’ hoof-steps and will begin training to pull Cinderella’s coach once she turns two.

The blog suggests Lilly could possibly even debut as part of the team a year after her training begins.

For now, the newest “Cinderella Pony” will only make appearances in a show pasture near the barn at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.