WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was captured on surveillance video taking a Latin recording artist’s dog in the waiting room of a West Miami-Dade animal clinic.

The woman could be seen pulling an 8-week-old Pomeranian puppy out of its carrier and slipping it under her shirt before she walked out of the door. The video was first posted to Only In Dade’s social media page.

The missing puppy, named Panda, belongs to Latin recording artist Lenier Mesa. He posted a video to his Instagram page to address the woman who took his dog.

“I just want to tell the lady and anyone that knows her: just give the dog back. Nothing will happen,” Mesa said through a translator.

Mesa explained a family member brought the dog to Best Care Animal Clinic, at 9804 SW 8th St., to get its vaccinations. As the family member was at the counter, the woman reached into the crate, hid the dog and took off.

Mesa has posted photos of the woman on his Instagram page and has offered a $1,000 reward for Panda’s return.

“I won’t call the police,” Mesa said in Spanish. “Just message me in private and just give me back the dog. There won’t be a problem. All we want is the dog returned.”

Panda’s owner hopes the woman who took the dog will return the canine to him.

If she does not, people with information on her or Panda’s whereabouts can call Miami-Dade Police.

