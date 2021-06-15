WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A puppy has been returned to its owner after a woman was captured on surveillance video taking it from a West Miami-Dade animal clinic.

Panda, an 8-week-old Pomeranian, was found safe and returned to Lenier Mesa, the dog’s owner and a Latin recording artist, Tuesday night.

Mesa posted on his Instagram page the puppy getting a check-up from a veterinarian one day after he was taken. He said the woman who took the Pomeranian gave the puppy to a homeless man, who then handed the animal over to the animal clinic.

Before the puppy was found safe, a woman could be seen on surveillance video taking the puppy out of a crate, hiding it under her shirt and walking out the front door. The video was first posted to Only In Dade’s social media page.

“I just want to tell the lady and anyone that knows her: just give the dog back. Nothing will happen,” Mesa said through a translator. “I won’t call the police. Just message me in private and just give me back the dog. There won’t be a problem. All we want is the dog returned.”

Mesa had put up a $1,000 reward for Panda’s return, but it is not yet known if the money will be given to the homeless man.

No arrests have been made in connection to the puppy’s disappearance.

