Victim of fatal North Miami house fire identified as mother, employee of state attorney’s office

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The victim of a fatal house fire in North Miami was a mother and a longtime employee of the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

The life of 53-year-old Lindy Bell was taken in a house fire in North Miami in the area of Northwest First Avenue and 120th Terrace at around 3:30 a.m., Tuesday.

“My cousin was a person that people loved,” Jerome Harris said. “My family is struggling through this.”

When the fire started, there were three people inside of the home, but Bell was not able to get out.

As firefighters arrived to the fire, Bell was inside of the home, and her son got his grandmother out of the home. However, the flames did not allow him to get back in.

Firefighters searched the home, pulled Bell from the blaze and rushed her to the hospital, but she would not survive.

Bell was a longtime employee of the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

A spokesperson for the office released a statement on Bell’s death that read, “Lindy served her community as a parent and as a child support employee. She loved her family deeply and her community, but was particularly dedicated to serving the children and families of Miami-Dade County during her decades of public service.”

“We especially appreciate all of the prayers that has gone out to me and my family, and whatever else you can do to help us through this is greatly appreciated,” Harris said.

If you would like to donate to help the family recover, click here.

