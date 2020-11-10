Authorities investigate 2 separate fatal house fires in Miami-Dade County

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating two separate house fires in Miami-Dade County that claimed the lives of two people.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews could be seen at a home along the 1200 block of Northwest 18th Street in Homestead, Tuesday, where someone died from their injuries.

“It’s heartbreaking,” neighbor Sandra Nesbitt said. “You know, it hit close to home.”

While authorities have released limited information about the fire, neighbors said their community will wrap their arms around the man who lives here, who, they said, lost a loved one. They said he has done a lot for the community.

“The outpouring will be amazing because he has always been there for the community, and I know everyone is going to wrap their arms around him as a family,” Nesbitt said.

In an unrelated fire investigation in North Miami, authorities there said crews rushed a 53-year-old woman to the hospital, but she did not survive.

The fire broke out around 12:55 p.m. at a home off Northwest 120th Terrace.

A Miami-Dade Police spokesperson is expected to arrive at the Homestead scene to give more information regarding the death investigation. It is not uncommon for police to respond to a house fire.

