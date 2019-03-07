USGS records small earthquake in North Florida

CENTURY, Fla. (WSVN) — The United States Geological Survey has recorded a small earthquake in Northern Florida.

According to the USGS, the 2.6 magnitude earthquake took place at around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday near Century, Florida.

The minor earthquake likely did not cause much damage. However, residents did report the phenomenon.

