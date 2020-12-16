USCG hauls in over 32,000 lbs of contraband to Port Everglades

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard has brought in a big haul of contraband.

The crew arrived at Port Everglades, Wednesday morning.

The USCG seized a total of 23,000 pounds of cocaine and about 12,000 pounds of marijuana.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the vessel where the confiscated drugs were being guarded by armed officers.

The drugs were seized from the Caribbean Sea, the Atlantic Ocean and parts of the Pacific Ocean.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.